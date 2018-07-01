Today only, save on string trimmers at Amazon from $7: Greenworks 14-inch $70, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting select string trimmers and outdoor accessories starting at under $7 Prime shipped. Our top pick from the sale is the Greenworks 14-Inch 40V Cordless String Trimmer for $70.05. Having typically sold for around $100 in the past, today’s offer is the second best we’re tracked this year and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 175 shoppers. Shop the rest of the deals here.
Greenworks 14-Inch String Trimmer features:
- Attachment capable, accepts most gas attachments to provide mulitple use
- Brushless motor delivers greater torque, quieter operation and higher battery efficiency
- Starts within seconds with gas comparable performance, battery compatible with multiple tools
- Battery sold separately. Compatible with battery models 29462 and 29472 and charger 29482
- Compatible GreenWorks Replacement bulk string, Model 25906302