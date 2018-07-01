Lifeproof FRĒ Waterproof iPhone X Case hits $44 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $60+)

- Jul. 1st 2018 1:24 pm ET

Amazon offers the Lifeproof FRĒ Waterproof iPhone X Case in Night Lite for $44 shipped. Available at Best Buy for $1 more. Originally selling for $90, B&H has it currently listed at $81 with various other colors going for around $60 at Amazon. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Lifeproof FRĒ Waterproof iPhone X Case features:

  • Water, Dirt, Snow, and Shock Proof
  • Withstands Drops From 6.6′
  • Submersible to 6.6′ for 1 Hour
  • MIL STD 810G-516.6
  • Built-In Screen Protector
  • Sound Enhancement System
  • Optical-Grade Camera Lens Cover
