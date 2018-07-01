Mackie’s CR3 Reference Speakers are a perfect Mac companion: $80 (Reg. $100)

- Jul. 1st 2018 12:46 pm ET

Amazon offers the Mackie CR3 3-inch Creative Reference Speakers for $79.99 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s a 20% savings off the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. Rated 4/5 stars.

Mackie CR3 features:

  • Studio-quality design, sound and performance ideal for multimedia creation and entertainment
  • Professional-grade components for optimized sonic performance.1/8 inches to stereo RCA cable to connect computer output to speakers
  • Ultra-wide frequency range perfect for full-range multimedia (80 Hz – 20 kHz)
  • Choose which side of your desk gets the volume knob with CR3’s convenient speaker placement switch
  • Convenient front panel volume knob with lit power ring gives you on/off/volume control and power indication where you need it. Plug your smartphone or other source right into the front of the speakers and listen instantly
