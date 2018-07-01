Prepare for your next outdoor adventure with up to 33% off OneTigris gear from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, OneTigris’ official Amazon storefront is taking up to 33% off on a selection of its outdoor gear starting at $12 with free shipping on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick amongst the discounts is the OneTigris Hammock Underquilt for $44.99. Normally selling for $65, as it still does direct from OneTigris, that’s good for a $20 discount and is the lowest we’ve seen it go for at Amazon. Just about all the items in today’s sale carry a 4+ star rating. Shop the rest of the discounts here.
OneTigris Hammock Underquilt features:
- Comfortable temperature range: 40°F to 68°F (5°C to 20°C), great way to extend the hammock camping season
- Designed to fit snugly to all standard sized hammocks, keeping you warm and toasty in chilly temperatures
- Short bungee cord loops for an easy and cozy fix to your hammock, very fast and easy to set up and take down
- Includes a nylon stuff sack for easy storage. Weight: 30 oz /850g; Unfolded Dimensions: 7.9′ *4′; Stuffed Dimensions: 13″ *8″ | Lifetime Warranty