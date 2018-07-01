Seagate’s 2TB Expansion Portable HDD returns to $55 (Reg. $70) via B&H

B&H offers the Seagate 2TB Expansion Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $54.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is a match of the historic all-time low. This is a great way to add storage to your MacBook or Xbox One. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 9,000 Amazon reviewers.
Seagate 2TB Expansion Hard Drive features:
- 2TB Storage Capacity
- USB 3.0 Connectivity
- Bus Powered
- Plug-and-Play Compatible
- USB 3.0 Cable Included
- Preformatted for Windows
- Mac Compatible with Reformatting