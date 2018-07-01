Spigen’s 25W 4-Port USB Charger returns to Amazon low at under $7 Prime shipped

- Jul. 1st 2018 10:08 am ET

View Comments

Spigen Inc via Amazon offers its 25W 4-Port USB Charging Station for $6.80 Prime shipped when code SPIGEN60 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $17, today’s offer saves you $10 and returns the price to match the Amazon all-time low. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 100 shoppers. 

Spigen 4-Port Charging Station features:

  • Charges any combination of up to four tablets, smartphones or other USB-charged devices simultaneously
  • Usb Desktop Charger Portable Design: lightweight, compact and easily portable. Fits in your pocket and perfect for travel
  • Usb Charger Powerful Capacity: 25W/5A output through 4 USB ports. Allows you to charge any 4 USB enabled devices simultaneously
  • Usb Wall Charger Wide input voltage range of AC 100-240V, compatible with all 5V USB-charged devices like iPad, iPhone, Samsung tab, smartphones, external battery, Bluetooth speaker, headset and so on

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

spigen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go