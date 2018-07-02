Digital everyday sports watch in camouflage for men at $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $15)

NewVersion (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Timsty Digital Sports Watch in Camouflage for $8.99 when promo code HFNNDS7H is applied at checkout. Those with a Prime membership or an order of $25+ receive free delivery. Usually running for $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. Rated 4/5 stars.

Timsty Digital Sports Watch features:

  • Perfect for those following an active lifestyle, this digital, waterproof (50meters) wrist boys watch is designed to withstand all weather conditions and go without a hitch for a long time.
  • Its extra durable, shock resistant, PC poly-carbonate frontcasedesign and scratch free screen makes it perfect for all kinds of indoor and outdoor activities.
  • This great-looking digital wrist watch is made with the utmost attention to detail and is equipped with 1/100 chronograph, a calendar with week day/month/date display, an alarm setting, a 12/24 hours clock and a long lasting battery.
  • Boasting a sturdy, comfortable PU polyurethane silicone band strap in military camo colors and a LED backlight feature that allows you to tell time in the dark, it will look great with all your sports outfits.

