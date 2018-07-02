Get lightning-fast speeds on Samsung’s 970 Evo NVMe M.2 SSD: 500GB $170 (Reg. $200)

Newegg via eBay Daily Deals offers the 500GB Samsung 970 Evo NVMe Internal M.2 Solid State Drive for $169.99 shipped. Normally $200 at Amazon, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and the best available. As part of Samsung’s recently-released lineup, NVMe SSDs can offer substantial read and write speed improvement over standard SSDs. Boasting read speeds of up to 3.5GB/s, this is 7x the speed of most SATA-based SSDs. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Samsung 970 Evo NVMe M.2 SSD features:
- Built with Samsung’s industry leading V-NAND technology for reliable and superior performance
- Read speeds up to 3,500MB/s* with a 5-year limited warranty and exceptional endurance up to 1,200 TBW* (* May vary by capacity)
- Seamless cloning and file transfers with the Samsung Magician Software, the ideal SSD management solution for performance optimization and data security with automatic firmware updates
- Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard reduces risk of overheating and minimizes performance drops
- The NVMe interface (PCIe M.2 2280) offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency, perfect for tech enthusiasts, high-end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers