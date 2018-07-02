Get lightning-fast speeds on Samsung’s 970 Evo NVMe M.2 SSD: 500GB $170 (Reg. $200)

Newegg via eBay Daily Deals offers the 500GB Samsung 970 Evo NVMe Internal M.2 Solid State Drive for $169.99 shipped. Normally $200 at Amazon, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and the best available. As part of Samsung’s recently-released lineup, NVMe SSDs can offer substantial read and write speed improvement over standard SSDs. Boasting read speeds of up to 3.5GB/s, this is 7x the speed of most SATA-based SSDs. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Samsung 970 Evo NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Built with Samsung’s industry leading V-NAND technology for reliable and superior performance

Read speeds up to 3,500MB/s* with a 5-year limited warranty and exceptional endurance up to 1,200 TBW* (* May vary by capacity)

Seamless cloning and file transfers with the Samsung Magician Software, the ideal SSD management solution for performance optimization and data security with automatic firmware updates

Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard reduces risk of overheating and minimizes performance drops

The NVMe interface (PCIe M.2 2280) offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency, perfect for tech enthusiasts, high-end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers