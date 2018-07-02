Sennheiser HD1 Headphones drop to all-time low of $178 shipped (Reg. $250)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 5:21 pm ET

$178
Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser HD1 Headphones for Apple Devices at $177.86 shipped. That’s over $70 off the going rate found at other retailers like Newegg or Best Buy and is the lowest price we have tracked. These stylish headphones are great for travel thanks to a foldable, lightweight design. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Sennheiser HD1 Headphones feature:

  • Closed back, over-ear model provides noise isolation and listening comfort in a compact, lightweight design.
  • In-line smart 3 button remote and mic on the cable are compatible with Apple iOS devices
  • Sennheiser engineered 18-ohm transducers deliver wide frequency response and high output levels when connected to portable audio devices
  • Foldable stainless steel headband makes it easy to pack and store so Momentum can travel with you.
  • 2 year global warranty when purchased from an authorized Sennheiser dealer
