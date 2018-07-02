Add 802.11n Wi-Fi to any computer w/ TP-Link’s USB dongle for $13 Prime shipped

- Jul. 2nd 2018 6:04 pm ET

$13
Amazon offers the TP-Link 802.11n USB Wi-Fi Adapter (TL-WN821N) for $12.89 Prime shipped. Normally closer to $20 at retailers like B&H, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. If you have an older computer that no longer has Wi-Fi due to a wireless card failing, or want to add wireless capabilities to a machine that doesn’t have them, this is a great option. 68% of customers left a 4+ star review.

TP-Link 802.11n USB Wi-Fi Adapter features:

  • USB WiFi Adapter: 802.11N N300 speed allows for great video streaming and internet calling experience
  • Increased Range: Dual internal antennas deliver enhanced reception and transmission performance
  • Secure WiFi: Easy one-touch wireless security encryption with the Quick Security Setup button
  • Industry Leading Support: 2-YEAR WARRANTY AND FREE 24/7 TECHNICAL SUPPORT; If you have any problems when using, just contact us and we will Give You A Replacement or Refund Unconditionally; JD Power Ranked TP-Link “Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Wireless Routers in 2017”
  • Compatibility: Windows (XP/7/8/8.1/10) – Mac OS (10.6~10.11) – Linux Kernal (2.6.18~3.10.10)
$13

