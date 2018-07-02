Turtle Beach’s Ear Force X32 Wireless Gaming Headset falls to $19.50 (Refurb, Reg. $100)

SNG Trading via Rakuten offers the Turtle Beach Ear Force X32 Wireless Gaming Headset in certified refurbished condition for $19.51 shipped when code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Regularly around $100 at Amazon in new condition, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you have an Xbox One, PS4, or any other system, this is a must-have at a great price. Turtle Beach has been regarded amongst the best gaming headsets for years. Rated 3.7/5 stars from hundreds at Amazon. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

Turtle Beach X32 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Wireless Digital Game Sound

50 mm speakers; 2.4/5GHz Dual-Band Wi-Fi

Multiple Audio Presets with amplified audio

Dynamic Chat Boost; Microphone Monitor

Auxiliary Input