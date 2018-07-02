Turtle Beach’s Ear Force X32 Wireless Gaming Headset falls to $19.50 (Refurb, Reg. $100)

SNG Trading via Rakuten offers the Turtle Beach Ear Force X32 Wireless Gaming Headset in certified refurbished condition for $19.51 shipped when code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Regularly around $100 at Amazon in new condition, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you have an Xbox One, PS4, or any other system, this is a must-have at a great price. Turtle Beach has been regarded amongst the best gaming headsets for years. Rated 3.7/5 stars from hundreds at Amazon. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.
Apple Smart Keyboard
Turtle Beach X32 Wireless Gaming Headset features:
- Wireless Digital Game Sound
- 50 mm speakers; 2.4/5GHz Dual-Band Wi-Fi
- Multiple Audio Presets with amplified audio
- Dynamic Chat Boost; Microphone Monitor
- Auxiliary Input
The Ear Force X32 wireless gaming headset is powered by state-of-the-art 2.4/5GHz Dual-Band Wi-Fi radio technology that virtually eliminates wireless interference. Equipped with multiple EQ and stereo expander presets, the X32 allows gamers to mix and match audio settings for different gaming scenarios. Featuring massive 50mm speakers and lightweight design, the X32 delivers superior audio quality and extreme comfort.