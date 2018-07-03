Anker’s ZOLO Liberty+ Truly Wireless Earphones drop to $120 shipped ($30 off)

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its ZOLO Liberty+ Truly Wireless Earphones for $119.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Normally $150, this is just $10 above our last mention and is a rare discount to Anker’s high-end truly wireless earphones. Whether you want to listen to one earbud at a time or both, these are great for a variety of uses. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Anker ZOLO Liberty+ Truly Wireless Earphone features: