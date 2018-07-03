Anker’s ZOLO Liberty+ Truly Wireless Earphones drop to $120 shipped ($30 off)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 6:30 pm ET

$120
AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its ZOLO Liberty+ Truly Wireless Earphones for $119.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Normally $150, this is just $10 above our last mention and is a rare discount to Anker’s high-end truly wireless earphones. Whether you want to listen to one earbud at a time or both, these are great for a variety of uses. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Anker ZOLO Liberty+ Truly Wireless Earphone features:

  • No Wires, No Limits: Flagship Total-Wireless Earphones with revolutionary graphene-enhanced sound, adjustable ambient sound levels, and extended battery life.
  • Graphene-Enhanced Sound: Pioneering audio technology delivers jaw-dropping clarity and treble. A sound-tight seal generates deep bass with exceptional isolation.
  • 48 Hours of Power: Get 3.5 hours of playtime from a single charge then boost that to 48 with the included charging case.
  • Smarter Sound: PUSH AND GO™ ensures ultra-fast pairing between devices, while a tap activates toggles sound isolation.
  • What You Get: Liberty+ Total-Wireless Earphones, Liberty+ Charging Case, 4 x GripFit Jackets, 3 x EarTips and Micro-USB Cable.
