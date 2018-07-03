AUKEY’s dual-port 2.4A charger is what Apple should have included w/ iPhone: $6, more

- Jul. 3rd 2018 5:53 pm ET

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers a selection of its charging accessories starting from $6 Prime shipped when item-specific promo codes are used at checkout. Our top pick is the dual-port 2.4A wall charger for $5.99 when code OXLNLY6V is used at checkout. Normally $10, this is a match for our last mention and the best available. With two ports, you can easily power multiple device while on vacation and only take up a single outlet. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

Other AUKEY Products On Sale:

AUKEY Compact Dual Port 2.4A Charger features:

  • A super-compact wall charger with 2.4A total output and a convenient foldable plug. Stay charged wherever you go
  • Adaptively charge all 5V USB-powered devices (including Android and Apple) at up to 2.4A (Quick Charge not supported)
  • The extremely compact form of the wall charger and its foldable plug make it ideal to take on-the-go. Handy for home, office, and vacations
  • Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
  • AUKEY PA-U32 Wall Charger, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

