AUKEY’s dual-port 2.4A charger is what Apple should have included w/ iPhone: $6, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers a selection of its charging accessories starting from $6 Prime shipped when item-specific promo codes are used at checkout. Our top pick is the dual-port 2.4A wall charger for $5.99 when code OXLNLY6V is used at checkout. Normally $10, this is a match for our last mention and the best available. With two ports, you can easily power multiple device while on vacation and only take up a single outlet. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Other AUKEY Products On Sale:

AUKEY Compact Dual Port 2.4A Charger features:

A super-compact wall charger with 2.4A total output and a convenient foldable plug. Stay charged wherever you go

Adaptively charge all 5V USB-powered devices (including Android and Apple) at up to 2.4A (Quick Charge not supported)

The extremely compact form of the wall charger and its foldable plug make it ideal to take on-the-go. Handy for home, office, and vacations

Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

AUKEY PA-U32 Wall Charger, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card