Control lights w/ your voice using this Wi-Fi smart switch from $17 Prime shipped

- Jul. 3rd 2018 5:29 pm ET

From $17
View Comments

Gosund (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch in a single-pack for $17.24 Prime shipped or a two-pack for $30.74 shipped when code GCHG98R8 is used at checkout. Normally charging $23 for a single switch and $41 for two, this is the lowest we’ve tracked on either. If you want to use Alexa or Google’s Assistant to control lights in your home, a switch like this is a must-have. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

GoSund Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch features:

  • Gosund Smart Switch works with Amazon Alexa, Google home
  • Control your devices from anywhere with your smartphone
  • Gosund Wall Switch with timer removes your worry about forgetting to turn off your devices
  • Share your device to your family members
From $17

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Gosund

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)