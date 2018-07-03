Upgrade to Samsung’s 500GB 860 Evo SSD for $100 shipped (Reg. $115+)

Newegg via eBay Daily Deals offers the 500GB Samsung 860 Evo 2.5-inch internal solid state drive for $99.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $115 at Amazon, this beats our last mention by $1 and the all-time low at Amazon by $10. If you have been wanting to upgrade a Mac or PC around the house, SSDs are the perfect option for both speed and reliability. Rated 4.7/5 stars at Amazon.
Samsung 860 Evo SSD features:
- Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology. Optimized Performance for Everyday Computing
- Enhanced Performance: Sequential Read/Write speeds up to 550MB/s and 520MB/s respectively
- Ideal for mainstream PCs and laptops for personal, gaming and business use
- Hardware/Software Compatibility: Windows 8/Windows 7/Windows Server 2003 (32-bit and 64-bit), Vista (SP1 and above), XP (SP2 and above), MAC OSX, and Linux
- Included Contents: 2.5″ (7mm) SATA III (6Gb/s) SSD & User Manual (All Other Cables, Screws, Brackets Not Included). 5-Year Warranty