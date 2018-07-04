Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter World $30, Mario Tennis Aces $47, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Monster Hunter World on PS4 for $29.99 shipped. It still goes for $60 at Best Buy and this is matching both our previous deal price and the Amazon all-time low.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: Nintendo is bringing Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations. And Microsoft announced a pair of new Minecraft & PUBG Xbox One console bundles.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

