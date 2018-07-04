Home Depot Christmas in July takes 75% off festive decorations for the holidays

- Jul. 4th 2018 9:27 am ET

From $2
Home Depot is currently running its Christmas in July sale with 75% off decorations for the holiday. The deals start at $2, and shipping is free for orders of $45+ (or you can opt for in-store pickup at no charge). Our favorite is the LightShow RGB Light Projector which drops to $5 from $20. This is a great item to illuminate your home without stringing lights for hours. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here or head below for more of our top picks.

Our top picks:

LightShow RGB Light Projector features:

  • Colorful, swirling lights add a festive holiday glow to your decor
  • Swivels into any position to project light show where you want
  • Situates easily into the ground with included stake
  • 70 in. cord plugs into a standard electrical outlet for convenient power access
