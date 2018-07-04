Control your computer from iOS devices w/ Jump Desktop: $8 (Reg. $15) + more

- Jul. 4th 2018 10:19 am ET

View Comments

Jump Desktop is a “remote desktop application that lets you control your computer from your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.” And today it is down to $7.99 on the App Store. Regularly $15, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked in years. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 7,000 users and head below for a nice deal on the Mac version as well.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Word Mess, Animus, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter World $30, Mario Tennis Aces $47, more

Jump Desktop for iOS:

Jump Desktop is very easy to setup; anyone can do it! Just visit: https://jumpdesktop.com on your PC or Mac, click the ‘Automatic Setup’ link and follow step-by-step instructions. You’ll be up and running in no time.

* Works with almost any computer and operating system

* Supports a physical mouse! Exclusive feature on the App Store! Important limitation: Jump Desktop does not work with standard Bluetooth mice and requires a specific Bluetooth mouse that pairs with iOS 

* New Fluid Remote Desktop protocol supports high performance remote desktop 

* Easy and secure setup: Automatically configure your PC or Mac for remote access using Wi-Fi/3G/LTE without worrying about your router settings. Setup as many computers as you like – there are no limits! 

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
Phase Five Systems

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard