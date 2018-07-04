Control your computer from iOS devices w/ Jump Desktop: $8 (Reg. $15) + more

Jump Desktop is a “remote desktop application that lets you control your computer from your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.” And today it is down to $7.99 on the App Store. Regularly $15, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked in years. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 7,000 users and head below for a nice deal on the Mac version as well.

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)

Jump Desktop is very easy to setup; anyone can do it! Just visit: https://jumpdesktop.com on your PC or Mac, click the ‘Automatic Setup’ link and follow step-by-step instructions. You’ll be up and running in no time.

* Works with almost any computer and operating system

* Supports a physical mouse! Exclusive feature on the App Store! Important limitation: Jump Desktop does not work with standard Bluetooth mice and requires a specific Bluetooth mouse that pairs with iOS

* New Fluid Remote Desktop protocol supports high performance remote desktop

* Easy and secure setup: Automatically configure your PC or Mac for remote access using Wi-Fi/3G/LTE without worrying about your router settings. Setup as many computers as you like – there are no limits!