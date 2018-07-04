Assemble the 2,380-piece LEGO Creator Expert Brick Bank at a new all-time low of $146

Amazon offers the LEGO Creator Expert Brick Bank kit (10251) for $145.70 shipped. Also available at Target and Walmart. That’s good for a 14% discount from the going rate, but more importantly is the first price drop that we’ve tracked on the 2,380-piece set. The kit stacks up to two fully-furnished floors and includes five minifigures.
LEGO Creator Expert Brick Bank features:
- Build a Brick Bank with a chandelier, patterned floor, hidden alarm buttons, and a bank vault with safety deposit boxes
- Includes 5 minifigures: three bank employees, a mother and child, and a buildable secretary’s office with special accessories like a wall clock, typewriter, a cabinet with opening drawers and a fireplace
- Brick bank measures over 10″ high, 10″ wide and 10″ deep
- LEGO Creator Expert building toys are compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative building
- 2,380 pieces – For boys and girls over the age of 16 years old