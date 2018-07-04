Save 25% off women’s nightgowns for summer w/ deals from $7 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Just Love Fashion (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering select nightgowns for women with deals from $7.49 Prime shipped. Our top pick from this sale is the Silky Soft Nightgown in several color options for $9.74. Usually running for $15, this is a Amazon all-time low. With over 600 reviews, this stylish nightgown is rated 4.4/5 stars.
Just Love Silky Soft Nightgown features:
- Just Love’s sleeveless night dress makes every night a luxuriously soft affair.
- Made using a mix of 92% polyester and 8% spandex, this sleep dress for women feels great on the skin and also makes for supremely comfy loungewear.
- Even on those extra warm nights, these ladies nightgowns keep you nice and cool thanks to the lightweight slinky fabric.
- With a lovely cut out embroidered strap, this sleeveless nightgown keeps you looking cute as you catch some Z’s or lounge about at home.
- Whether you’re plus size, petite, or somewhere in between, you’ll find the perfect-fitting nighty for women from our 7 sizes that range from S-3X.