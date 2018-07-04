Samsonite takes 50% off luggage sets, duffel bags, backpacks & more from $42

- Jul. 4th 2018 10:22 am ET

View Comments

Samsonite is offering 50% off exclusive luggage and 40% off sitewide with promo code FIREWORKS at checkout. Orders of $49+ receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Aspire XLite Boarding Bag for $42, which is $38 off the original rate. Plus, it features a SmartSleeve that slides over your luggage handles for easy travel. This is the perfect bag for weekend getaways or hiking trips. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Samsonite include:

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Samsonite

Samsonite

About the Author