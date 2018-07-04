Score Samsung’s Pro 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook 64GB at a new low: $480 (20% off)

- Jul. 4th 2018 8:55 am ET

Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Pro 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook iM3/4GB/64GB for $479.99 shipped. Normally selling for $599 direct from Samsung and at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront, that scores you a 20% discount and is the best offer we’ve tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Samsung Pro Touchscreen Chromebook features:

  • 900 MHz Intel Core m3-6Y30 Dual-Core
  • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM | 64GB eMMC Storage
  • 12.3″ 2400 x 1600 Multi-Touch Display
  • Integrated Intel HD Graphics 515
  • microSD Media Card Reader
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.1
  • USB 3.0 Type-C
  • Chrome OS

