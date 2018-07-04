Clean hard floors and carpet w/ the Shark Rocket Upright Stick Vacuum: $99 (Reg. $130+)

Walmart is currently offering the Shark Rocket Ultra Light Corded Upright Stick Vacuum for $99 shipped. That’s $30+ off the going rate found at from third party sellers on Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This versatile vacuum works on both hard floors and carpet, making it a great all-in-one solution. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Upright Vacuum features:

  • Ultra-lightweight. At under 8 pounds, it converts into a hand vac for versatile floor-to-ceiling cleaning.
  • Dust-Away hard floor attachment + 1 washable microfiber pad. Picks up large debris and fine dust from bare floors.
  • Extendable Under Appliance Wand. Superior cleaning in hard-to-reach places.
  • Fingertip controls to easily switch from hard floor to carpet; Recommended Surface Application: Multi-surface, Hardwood, Hard Floor, Carpet
  • Dual storage options. Fix the hand vac to the bottom of the wand or secure it to the wall mount.
