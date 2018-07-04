Symphony 1 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones w/ ANC over $100 off for today only

- Jul. 4th 2018 8:19 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the DayOneCall (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Definitive Technology Symphony 1 Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $119.95 shipped. They have been back and forth between $255 and $400 on Amazon over the last 6 months or so. B&H sells them for $229 and today’s offer is the best we can find. They feature 50mm drivers, Bluetooth connectivity, active noise cancellation (ANC) technology and a 15 hour battery life. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Symphony 1 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones:

  • Immerse yourself in precision-crafted, audiophile-grade sound wherever you are with the Definitive Technology Symphony 1 executive Bluetooth headphones. Connectivity Technology: Wireless
  • 50mm drivers offer detailed, full-fidelity highs and mids-and rich, deep bass-for a big, natural soundstage
  • Convenient Bluetooth connectivity for wireless listening and phone calls
  • Closed back, over-ear design seals out external sound while active noise cancellation (ANC) technology dramatically reduces ambient noise
  • Built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 15 hours with noise cancellation on

