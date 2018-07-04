Make spaghetti, fettuccine and ribbon cuts quickly w/ a Tabletop Spiralizer: $30 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is currently offering the OXO Good Grips Tabletop Spiralizer for $29.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate found at other retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond or Macy’s, is the best price we have seen this year, and within $2 of the all-time low. This gadget makes quick work of any spaghetti, fettuccine or ribbon cuts that you may need. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

OXO Good Grips Tabletop Spiralizer features:

  • Make quick work of creating uniform spirals from fruits and vegetables for curly fries, salads, garnishes and more
  • Removable blade box keeps blades clean, safe and organized when not in use and stores onboard
  • Food holder with sharp teeth holds food securely while spiralizing and dishwasher-safe
  • Rotating handle turns fruits and vegetables to spiralize. Side handle advances fruits and vegetables through blades and folds up for compact storage
  • Stronghold suction cup for non-slip stability on countertops
