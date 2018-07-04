Control outlets via Alexa or Assistant w/ two-pack TP-Link Wi-Fi Plugs: $30 (Reg. $60)

B&H is currently offering the two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS110 Wi-Fi Plugs for $29.92 shipped when coupon has been clipped on the product page. That’s about $30 off the going rate for two plugs at retailers like Walmart, beats Amazon’s current discount by $10, and sets a new all-time low. With Alexa and Google Assistant integration, these Wi-Fi plugs will make a great addition to your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

TP-LINK HS110 Smart Plug features:

  • Remotely Turn On/Off Two Devices
  • 2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency
  • Customized Scheduling
  • Away Mode
  • Energy Monitoring
  • 100-120 VAC Input and Output
  • Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Remote Access via iOS and Android Apps
  • Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
