Control outlets via Alexa or Assistant w/ two-pack TP-Link Wi-Fi Plugs: $30 (Reg. $60)

B&H is currently offering the two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS110 Wi-Fi Plugs for $29.92 shipped when coupon has been clipped on the product page. That’s about $30 off the going rate for two plugs at retailers like Walmart, beats Amazon’s current discount by $10, and sets a new all-time low. With Alexa and Google Assistant integration, these Wi-Fi plugs will make a great addition to your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
TP-LINK HS110 Smart Plug features:
- Remotely Turn On/Off Two Devices
- 2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency
- Customized Scheduling
- Away Mode
- Energy Monitoring
- 100-120 VAC Input and Output
- Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Remote Access via iOS and Android Apps
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant