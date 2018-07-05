Dell’s AirPrint-enabled AiO Laser Printer can be yours for $60 shipped (Reg. up to $180)

- Jul. 5th 2018 1:26 pm ET

Staples offers the Dell E514DW Mono Laser AiO Printer with AirPrint for $59.99 shipped when checking out with code 71037. That’s good for a $120 discount from the going rate at Best Buy and is the lowest offer we’re seeing.Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Dell Mono Laser Printer features:

  • Print, copy and scan documents with this multifunctional printer;
  • Built-in wireless (802.11b/g/n) connection offers cable-free convenience; 2-line LCD makes operation simple.
  • Prints up to 27 pages per minute (ppm) in Simplex and up to 15 pages per minute (ppm) in Duplex; Up to 2400 x 600 optimized dpi (dots per inch) resolution for crisp images.
  • Copies up to 20 cpm copies per minute; Flatbed scanner with 24-bit color and 8 bit for gray scale.
  • Scan resolution up to 600 x 1200 dpi for quality and clarity; Automatic 2-sided printing saves paper and money.

