Best Buy 1-Day FAO Schwarz Toy Sale from $10: bear plush, train set, RC car, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some notable deals on FAO Schwarz toys starting from $9.99. Free shipping is available in orders over $35, otherwise opt for in-store pick up to side step any shipping fees. One standout here is the 12-inch Anniversary Bear Plush Toy for $9.99. It goes for $17 at Amazon and up to $25 elsewhere including Bed Bath and Beyond. Rated 4+ stars. More below.
You’ll find even more FAO Schwarz toys on sale right here including train sets, RC cars and more. The official Best Buy eBay store has even more discounted options as well.
FAO Anniversary Bear Plush Toy:
Celebrate warm fuzzies with this FAO Schwarz anniversary bear. This commemorative plush toy wears a warm sweater for added character, and its soft light brown fur ensures a classic look. This FAO Schwarz anniversary bear measures 12 inches, making it a huggable treat for young ones and kids at heart.