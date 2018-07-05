Nordstrom Rack’s The White Sale offers bed sheets, comforters & more from $10

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack is having its White Sale with up to 75% off bed sheets, comforters, blankets and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery. The UGG Horizontal Rib Blend Blanket is our top pick from this sale for $100. That’s $69 original rate and the perfect cozy throw to place at the end of the bed or couch. It also has a leather logo tag that’s stylish. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from The White Sale include: