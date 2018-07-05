Silicon Power’s 240GB SSD gives lightning-quick boot speeds for $50 (Reg. $65)

Silicon Power USA Inc (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 240GB 2.5-inch internal solid state drive for $49.99 shipped. Normally $65, most 240GB SSDs on Amazon are around $60 and this is the lowest we’ve tracked for Silicon Power’s model. If you have an aging laptop/desktop, or maybe you’re getting ready to build a custom gaming PC, this is a great starting point to give a bump in speed over traditional hard drive offerings. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Silicon Power 240GB SSD features:
- 3D NAND flash are applied to deliver high transfer speeds
- SLC Cache Technology for performance boost and longer lifespan. Enable short boot time and quick application loading
- 7mm slim design, suitable for Ultrabooks and Ultra-slim notebooks. Shockproof and vibration-proof
- Support Bad Block Management, TRIM command, Garbage Collection technology, S.M.A.R.T. monitoring system and ECC technology (Error Checking & Correction) to provide optimized performance and higher data transmission safety
- 3-year warranty