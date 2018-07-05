Silicon Power’s 240GB SSD gives lightning-quick boot speeds for $50 (Reg. $65)

Silicon Power USA Inc (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 240GB 2.5-inch internal solid state drive for $49.99 shipped. Normally $65, most 240GB SSDs on Amazon are around $60 and this is the lowest we’ve tracked for Silicon Power’s model. If you have an aging laptop/desktop, or maybe you’re getting ready to build a custom gaming PC, this is a great starting point to give a bump in speed over traditional hard drive offerings. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Silicon Power 240GB SSD features:

3D NAND flash are applied to deliver high transfer speeds

SLC Cache Technology for performance boost and longer lifespan. Enable short boot time and quick application loading

7mm slim design, suitable for Ultrabooks and Ultra-slim notebooks. Shockproof and vibration-proof

Support Bad Block Management, TRIM command, Garbage Collection technology, S.M.A.R.T. monitoring system and ECC technology (Error Checking & Correction) to provide optimized performance and higher data transmission safety

3-year warranty