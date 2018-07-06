J.Crew Factory cuts an extra 50% off clearance items: shorts, swimsuits, dresses, more

- Jul. 6th 2018 12:01 pm ET

J.Crew Factory is offering an extra 50% off clearance with code MOREPLZ at checkout. This is the perfect time to pick up summer essentials including shorts, swimsuits, dress shirts and more. Shipping adds $5 or orders of $100+ receive free delivery. Note: all sales are final.

Our top picks for men include:

  • 11-inch Rivington Lightweight Short $12 (Orig. $47): These everyday shorts are the perfect length and come in two color options, red or blue.
  • Slim Fit Short-Sleeve Linen Shirt $17 (Orig. $60): This lightweight shirt is breathable and a great option for summer weather.
  • Slim Washed Shirt in Plaid $15 (Orig. $50): A versatile shirt that can be worn with jeans, shorts or slacks alike.
  • 7-inch Reade Cotton Drawstring Shorts $15 (Orig. $50): Its drawstring waist will be comfortable all day.

Our top picks for women include:

  • Scoopback One-Piece Swimsuit $24 (Orig. $60): A flattering swimsuit in an array of color options.
  • Morgan Calf Peep-Toe Flats $40 (Orig. $98): These sandals are very on-trend for summer and can be worn with dresses, shorts or jeans alike.
  • One Shoulder Dress $22 (Orig. $80): This dress is perfect for a shower, wedding and more.
  • Embroidered Peasant Top $20 (Orig. $70): Pair this shirt with white jeans for a perfect summer look.

