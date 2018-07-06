Keep this portable rechargeable LED outdoor flood light in your camping bag for $12.50

LOFTEK Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Portable Rechargeable LED Outdoor Flood Light for $12.49 Prime shipped when code 9PVC8UCE is used at checkout. Regularly around $20, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for a portable, battery-powered LED floodlight for outdoor parties, gardens, or camping trips, this is a great option. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
LOFTEK Portable LED Flood Light features:
- Best Choice For Outdoor Exploration
- IP54 Waterproof rating
- 4000mah Battery Capacity
- USB-chargeable battery;
- Pocket-sized floodlight that doubles as a battery-charging power bank
- 500 lumens of LED light that lasts for more than 4.5 hours per charge
- 4 x 3.1 x 1 inches
- Durable die-cast aluminum