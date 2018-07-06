Keep this portable rechargeable LED outdoor flood light in your camping bag for $12.50

- Jul. 6th 2018 6:53 pm ET

LOFTEK Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Portable Rechargeable LED Outdoor Flood Light for $12.49 Prime shipped when code 9PVC8UCE is used at checkout. Regularly around $20, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for a portable, battery-powered LED floodlight for outdoor parties, gardens, or camping trips, this is a great option. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

LOFTEK Portable LED Flood Light features:

  • Best Choice For Outdoor Exploration
  • IP54 Waterproof rating
  • 4000mah Battery Capacity
  • USB-chargeable battery; 
  • Pocket-sized floodlight that doubles as a battery-charging power bank
  • 500 lumens of LED light that lasts for more than 4.5 hours per charge
  • 4 x 3.1 x 1 inches
  • Durable die-cast aluminum
