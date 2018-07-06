PNY’s 120GB SSD is great for upgrading older computers at $30 shipped (Reg. up to $50)

Newegg is offering the PNY CS900 120GB 2.5-inch internal solid state drive for $29.99 shipped when code CUP2018SSD is used at checkout. Regularly $50 at Newegg and closer to $40 at Amazon, this beats the all-time low there and is the best available. If you’ve been trying to find a way to speed up an older computer this is a great budget-friendly way to do that. Rated 4.5/5 stars at Amazon.
PNY CS900 SSD features:
- Upgrade your laptop or desktop computer and feel the difference with super-fast OS boot times and application loads
- Exceptional performance offering up to 515MB/s seq. read and 490MB/s seq. write speeds
- Superior performance as compared to traditional hard-drives (HDD)
- Ultra low power consumption. Backwards compatible with SATA-II 3Gb/s
- Acronis True Image HD 2017 data migration software included