Upgrade your smoothie game w/ Breville’s Boss Blender while it’s $100+ off

Jul. 6th 2018

Amazon is offering the Breville Boss Blender in silver (BBL910XL) for $299.95 shipped. Originally $600, it still fetches as much at some retailers and today’s offer is an Amazon all-time low. It is the best we can find and is essentially $100 off the regular price at Amazon. This model features a 2 peak-horsepower motor and several “one touch functions: smoothie, green smoothie, frozen dessert, soup and pulse/ice crush”. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Amazon customers. More details below.

Breville Boss Blender:

  • Variable speed dial makes it easy to fine-tune texture while blending
  • High-velocity ProKinetix blade and bowl system pulverizes virtually any combination of ingredients and creates smaller particles for a smoother outcome
  • Easy-to-operate controls with large, backlit LCD display
  • Timer function for set-and-forget convenience
  • Dedicated cleaning function.Stainless steel blades
  • Tight-fitting lid is vented to allow steam to escape when blending hot soups and features Breville’s ring assist for easy opening and closing
  • BPA-free Tritan jug

