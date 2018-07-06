Upgrade your smoothie game w/ Breville’s Boss Blender while it’s $100+ off

Amazon is offering the Breville Boss Blender in silver (BBL910XL) for $299.95 shipped. Originally $600, it still fetches as much at some retailers and today’s offer is an Amazon all-time low. It is the best we can find and is essentially $100 off the regular price at Amazon. This model features a 2 peak-horsepower motor and several “one touch functions: smoothie, green smoothie, frozen dessert, soup and pulse/ice crush”. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Amazon customers. More details below.

