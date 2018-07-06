Grab another year of Xbox Live Gold right now for $44 shipped (Reg. up to $60)

Trusted dealer NeoGames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 12-month Xbox Live Gold memberships for $43.99 shipped. That’s $16 off the $60 price tag at Amazon and the current best around. While we have seen them drop a few dollars lower, if you’re in need of an extension or are just looking to make sure you pick up another year at a discount, this is a great opportunity. Head below for the details, even more gaming deals in this morning’s roundup and this month’s top releases right here.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Xbox Live Gold Memberships: