Grab another year of Xbox Live Gold right now for $44 shipped (Reg. up to $60)

- Jul. 6th 2018 4:41 pm ET

Trusted dealer NeoGames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 12-month Xbox Live Gold memberships for $43.99 shipped. That’s $16 off the $60 price tag at Amazon and the current best around. While we have seen them drop a few dollars lower, if you’re in need of an extension or are just looking to make sure you pick up another year at a discount, this is a great opportunity. Head below for the details, even more gaming deals in this morning’s roundup and this month’s top releases right here.

Xbox Live Gold Memberships:

  • Join the best community of gamers on the fastest, most reliable multiplayer network
  • Get maximum performance, speed, and reliability with dedicated servers
  • Experience the best in competitive and cooperative gaming across Xbox One and Windows 10
  • Get free games to play every month, worth up to $700 a year
  • Save up to 50-75% on games in the Xbox Store

