Keep cool this summer w/ this massive umbrella and shade sale at Amazon from $39

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, E2E (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a selection of Abba Patio patio umbrella and shade products on sale from $39 shipped. Our top pick is the 9-Ft. Market Outdoor Aluminum Table Umbrella for $39. Regularly closer to $55, this beats the Amazon all-time low and is the best available. Pair this with the Steel Patio Umbrella Stand on Two Wheels at $79 (Reg. $100) to make your shade portable and easy to maneuver. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.
Abba Patio 9-Ft. Market Umbrella features:
- 9-Ft. Diameter
- Shade your 42″- 54″ round, square or rectangle table with 4 to 6 chairs
- 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Polyester fabric.
- Fade resistant, water repellent, UV protection
- Rust-free powder coated aluminum pole and steel ribs
- Crank mechanism for open and close system, easy to use, press and push button to tilt
- Vented canopy for air flow