Control a wall outlet via Alexa w/ Belkin’s Wemo Insight Smart Plug: $28 (Reg. $40)

Today only, as a part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Belkin Wemo Insight Smart Plug for $27.99 with free in-store pickup. Complementary shipping is offered on orders that exceed $35. That’s $18 off the going rate, $13 off the discounted price at Amazon, and is within $3 of the all-time low. This smart plug lets you toggle it on/off using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, giving you a hands-free way to control a wall outlet. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of reviewers.
Wemo Insight Smart Plug features:
- Control from anywhere. Plug in a Wemo Insight Smart Plug, download the Wemo app, and control your lights and appliances right from your phone and even your voice through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. No hub or subscription required.
- Works with Voice. Wemo pairs with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control your home with the power of your voice.
- Monitor Energy Costs right from your phone or tablet. This Smart Plug provides real-time reports on how much energy your devices are consuming. Use the Smart Plug to monitor how much a space heater is costing you, or how much energy a particular room consumes.