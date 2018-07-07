Control a wall outlet via Alexa w/ Belkin’s Wemo Insight Smart Plug: $28 (Reg. $40)

Today only, as a part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Belkin Wemo Insight Smart Plug for $27.99 with free in-store pickup. Complementary shipping is offered on orders that exceed $35. That’s $18 off the going rate, $13 off the discounted price at Amazon, and is within $3 of the all-time low. This smart plug lets you toggle it on/off using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, giving you a hands-free way to control a wall outlet. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of reviewers.

Wemo Insight Smart Plug features: