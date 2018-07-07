Save 25% on a 6-month Plex Live TV & DVR Subscription, today only at Best Buy for $15

- Jul. 7th 2018 10:47 am ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers a 6-month subscription to Plex Live TV and DVR for $14.99 digitally delivered. Regularly $20, this is a rare discount on Plex’s Live TV and DVR service. You can use this with just over-the-air channels, or in companion with your cable TV provider. Check the Plex website for more details on channels supported.

Plex Live TV and DVR features:

Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.

