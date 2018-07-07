Best Buy launches massive sale on TCL Smart 4K HDR TVs: 55″ $540, 43″ $242, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers a selection of TCL 4K Smart UHDTVs on sale from $252 shipped. Our top pick is the brand-new 6 Series 55-inch Roku Smart HDR 4K UHDTV for $539.99 shipped. Originally $649, this TV sells for closer to $585 at Amazon now and the current sale beats its all-time low there. Just announced a few months ago, this is a great price for TCL’s latest features like Roku, HDR, and more. 3 HDMI inputs are included to give you plenty of connectivity. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here, or head below for more of our top picks.
Our top Smart 4K UHDTV picks:
- 43-inch Roku HDR: $252 (Reg. $300)
- 55-inch Roku HDR: $342 (Reg. $400)
- 65-inch Roku HDR: $540 (Reg. $700)
- …and more…
TCL 6 Series 55-inch Roku Smart HDR 4K UHDTV features:
- Dimensions (w x H x D): TV without stand: 48.5″ x 28.1″ x 2.9″, TV with stand: 48.5″ x 30.9″ x10.7″
- Smart Functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500, 000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV
- Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture
- LED backlighting with contrast control Zones produce Deep blacks and excellent picture quality
- Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio Out, Ethernet