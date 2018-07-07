Far Cry 5 for Playstation 4 or Xbox One matches all-time low: $30 (Reg. up to $60), more

Newegg is currently offering Far Cry 5 for Playstation 4 or Xbox One at $29.99 shipped when coupon code EMCPWPW86 has been applied at checkout. Currently it can be found on sale for $40 on both Playstation 4 and Xbox One at retailers like Best Buy, but this deal slashes an additional $10 off, netting you a 50% savings off the regular price and matching the all-time low. Rated 4/5 stars. More game deals can be found below.
Other games on sale at Newegg:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins: $30 (Reg. $40) | Playstation 4
- FIFA 18: $30 (Reg. $40) | Playstation 4, Xbox One
Far Cry 5 features:
- Fan the flames of resistance and fight to free Hope County from the grip of a deadly cult in the newest installment of the Far Cry series.
- Beware of the wrath of Joseph Seed and his cult followers as you support the resistance in small-town America.
- Explore Hope County and discover the Montana countryside, wildlife, and its inhabitants in an exciting open world.
- Play your way. Build your character, make your own allies, and watch the world change as you progress.