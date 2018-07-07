Amazon has the PetSafe Automatic Dog/Cat Feeder on sale for $93 shipped (Reg. $130)

- Jul. 7th 2018 10:57 am ET

$93
View Comments

Amazon offers the PetSafe Healthy Pet Automatic Feeder for $92.82 shipped. Regularly $130 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With everyone planning summer vacations, this is a great way to make sure the dog or cat gets fed while out of town, even if you hire a pet sitter. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,800 Amazon shoppers.

Apple Smart Keyboard

PetSafe Healthy Pet Automatic Feeder features:

  • Digital timer programs up to 12 meals a day with flexible meal portions from 1/8 cup up to 4 cups;LCD screen with 5-button navigation for easy programming
  • Anti-jam conveyor system dispenses dry and semi-moist foods of different shapes and sizes. Hopper holds 24 cups of dry food. Bowl holds 5 cups of food.
  • Slow Feed Mode dispenses meals greater than 1/8 cup over 15 minutes to help prevent gulping and vomiting
  • Immediate Feed Mode dispenses next scheduled meal instantly and Pause Feed Mode temporarily stops feeding without losing programmed feed schedule
  • Pet-proof dispenser helps keep out prying paws and locking lid helps keep food fresh and secure
  • Requires (4) D Alkaline Batteries (not included). Optional power adapter sold separately
$93

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
PetSafe

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)