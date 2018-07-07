Amazon has the PetSafe Automatic Dog/Cat Feeder on sale for $93 shipped (Reg. $130)

Amazon offers the PetSafe Healthy Pet Automatic Feeder for $92.82 shipped. Regularly $130 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With everyone planning summer vacations, this is a great way to make sure the dog or cat gets fed while out of town, even if you hire a pet sitter. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,800 Amazon shoppers.
PetSafe Healthy Pet Automatic Feeder features:
- Digital timer programs up to 12 meals a day with flexible meal portions from 1/8 cup up to 4 cups;LCD screen with 5-button navigation for easy programming
- Anti-jam conveyor system dispenses dry and semi-moist foods of different shapes and sizes. Hopper holds 24 cups of dry food. Bowl holds 5 cups of food.
- Slow Feed Mode dispenses meals greater than 1/8 cup over 15 minutes to help prevent gulping and vomiting
- Immediate Feed Mode dispenses next scheduled meal instantly and Pause Feed Mode temporarily stops feeding without losing programmed feed schedule
- Pet-proof dispenser helps keep out prying paws and locking lid helps keep food fresh and secure
- Requires (4) D Alkaline Batteries (not included). Optional power adapter sold separately