Score a free Google Home Mini w/ purchase of Philips Hue White Starter Kit: $80 ($150 value)

Best Buy is currently offering the Philips Hue White Starter Kit with 4 Bulbs + Google Home Mini for $79.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the going rate when combining the individual cost of the Philips Hue Starter Kit and Google Home Mini, making this the lowest price we have tracked. Google Assistant can control Philips Hue products, making this a great combo to consider. Both the Google Home Mini and Philips Hue Starter Kit average 4+ star ratings.
Philips Hue Starter Kit features:
- Use timers, alarms, geofencing and soft security to achieve personalized lighting.
- The 2700K temperature offers vibrant illumination.
- You can download a variety of apps to dim the light and set timers and alarms from a distance.
- Provides longer, more energy-efficient illumination.
Google Home Mini features:
- Get hands-free help in any room with Google Home Mini. It’s powered by the Google Assistant. You can ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own personal Google.
- Use your voice to quickly find information about the weather, news, sports and more.
- Google Home Mini can even help you find a lost iPhone or Android phone and make phone calls to any personal contact or business.
- Control your favorite music, movies and shows, using only your voice.