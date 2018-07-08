Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off lawn games, sporting goods and more from $13

- Jul. 8th 2018 9:42 am ET

View Comments

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off summer essentials including lawn games, sporting equipment, sandals and more starting at under $13. Prime members will score free shipping, otherwise orders over $25 will lock in no-cost delivery. Our top pick is the Champion Sports Deluxe Outdoor Badminton for $76.16 shipped. That’s good for a $33 discount from the going rate and we haven’t seen it sell for less at Amazon. Just about all of the items in today’s roster of deals carry 4+ star ratings. Be sure to check out all the discounts here.

Champion Deluxe Badminton Set features:

  • Everything you need to play serious badminton games in the lawn or on the beach, including aluminum poles, a mesh net, aluminum racquets, birdies or shuttlecocks, and a carrying bag
  • Rugged outdoor sports equipment with heavy duty powder coated aluminum poles strong enough to endure the most intense smashes and a premium nylon net with waterproof tarpaulin tapes
  • Play like a pro with 4 tournament quality badminton rackets, 2 competition quality goose feather shuttlecocks, 2 nylon practice birdies and a net made with 1.2 inch thick nylon
  • Perfect for outdoor games, tailgating, camping trips and more, this equipment sets up in minutes and includes a durable, weather resistant carrying bag for easy transportation

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sports-Fitness

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go