Upgrade your landline w/ Panasonic’s Bluetooth Cordless Phone bundle at $98 (30% off)

- Jul. 8th 2018 9:11 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Panasonic Bluetooth Cordless Phone bundled with four additional handsets for $97.99 shipped. Regularly selling for $140, that’s good for a $42 discount and is the lowest we’ve seen it sell for on Amazon. Over 3,100 shoppers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more details.

Panasonic Cordless Phone Bundle features:

  • Single-line phone ideal for home or home office use
  • Link up to two smartphones to make and receive cell calls on your home phone with Link2Cell and clearly hear calls from noisy places with noise reduction
  • Stay connected even when the power goes out with the power back-up feature
  • Never miss a text with talking ID alerts from Link2Cell handsets
  • Keep your smartphone charged with convenient USB input

