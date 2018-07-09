Dyson’s Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum drops to $449 shipped (Reg. $500)

- Jul. 9th 2018 6:05 pm ET

$449
Amazon offers the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $449 shipped. Also at QVC, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, or available direct for $1 more. Regularly $500, this is the first discount we’ve ever tracked on one of Dyson’s newest vacuums and is the best around right now. If you’ve been in the market for a high-end vacuum to keep the house clean this summer, look no further. Rated 4/5 stars at Amazon.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum features:

  • The most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum. Tested to ASTM F558, against cord-free stick market.
  • Up to 60 minutes’ run time when using a non-motorized tool.
  • Lightweight and versatile, to clean right through the home. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use.
  • Direct drive cleaner head – our most powerful yet. Up to 20 minutes of fade-free power (in Suction mode II). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt.
  • The fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns – expelling cleaner air.
  • Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10 and engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets.
  • Quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum, to clean all around your home and car.

