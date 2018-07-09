Upgrade to Samsung’s Galaxy S9+ as Geek Squad Cert. Refurb. for $625 (Orig. $840)

Best Buy currently offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished condition for $624.99 shipped. Originally $840, this is one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked on Samsung’s latest flagship. Amazon still charges $820 in new condition, for comparison. If you’ve been holding out on upgrading from an older smartphone, now’s your chance. Rated 4.3/5 stars at Amazon, and you can check out our hands-on review for more info.
If you’re looking to save some extra cash, we still have the Google Pixel at $330 and the BlackBerry KEYone for $400.
Samsung Galaxy S9+ features:
Take on adventure and stay connected with this unlocked refurbished Samsung Galaxy S9+ in black, which lets you choose your provider. Featuring a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display for immersive viewing on the 6.22-inch Infinity Display, this phone blends stunning streaming with a professional-quality camera. Shoot up close or in landscape mode with dual camera lenses and Clear Zoom, and upload videos in lifelike 4K UHD. With an IP68 rating to handle splashes and dunks, this unlocked refurbished Samsung Galaxy S9+ handles and captures life as it happens.