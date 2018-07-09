Hollister Summer Sale has deals from $6: swimwear, shorts, jeans, tops & more

For two days only, Hollister is offering 60-70% off its clearance items including shorts, swimwear, jeans and more from $6. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50+ receive free delivery. The men’s Epic Flex Stretch Jeans features a dark-wash finish and five pockets to hold all of your small essentials. You can pick up these jeans at a discounted rate of $20, which is $30 off the original price. With 110 reviews from Hollister customers, the Epic Flex Jeans are rated 4.9/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cali Longboard Shorts $16 (Orig. $40)
- Stretch Oxford Shirt $16 (Orig. $40)
- Epic Flex Stretch Jeans $20 (Orig. $50)
- Cargo Shorts $18 (Orig. $45)
- Classic Fit Boardshorts $14 (Orig. $35)
Our top picks for women include:
- Low-Rise Crop Skinny Jeans $16 (Orig. $60)
- Must-Have Easy T-Shirt $6 (Orig. $15)
- Slim Off-the-Shoulder Top $7 (Orig. $17)
- Low-Rise Denim Midi Shorts $16 (Orig. $40)
- Eyelet Off-the-Shoulder Top $16 (Orig. $40)
In case you missed it, American Eagle is taking up to 50% off shorts for men and women from $20.