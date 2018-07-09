Perry Ellis End of Season Promo knocks 60% off all sale styles w/ deals starting from $11

- Jul. 9th 2018 1:40 pm ET

Perry Ellis is having its End of Season Sale that’s taking 60% off all clearance styles with deals starting from $11. Prices are as marked. Shipping adds $5 or orders of $50+ receive free delivery.

Our top picks for men include:

  • Slub V-Neck T-Shirt $11 (Orig. $50): A perfect everyday t-shirt that can be worn with shorts or jeans alike.
  • Linen Cargo Shorts $26 (Orig. $70): Its linen material will be lightweight and breathable during summer weather.
  • Jacquard Polo Shirt $29 (Orig. $50): This polished polo shirt is stylish and features a unique textured design.
  • Linen Drawstring Pants $32 (Orig. $80): Designed with a drawstring waist to feel comfortable and beachy.
  • The Tech Short $36 (Orig. $70): Moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool in warm weather and it also features a hidden pocket for your phone.
  • …and even more deals…

