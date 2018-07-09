Tower Kawasaki Standup Paddle Board Set more than $250 off for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the Kawasaki Jet Ski Standup Paddle Board (9’10”, BD-TWR-KAWA-PKG) for $399.99. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, otherwise a $5 flat rate delivery fee applies. Originally $700, it just recently dropped to under $660 on Amazon. While this model is light on reviews, this is $260 or more off the going rate. It is also a Tower Paddle Boards product, a name well known and highly rated on Amazon. More details below.

The Kawasaki Jet Ski Watercraft Edition by Tower is a beautiful, top-shelf collaboration by Tower Paddle Boards and Kawasaki Jet Ski. Kawasaki pioneered the personal watercraft business in 1973. Today the Kawasaki JET SKI Watercraft brand is a worldwide leader in the fast growing personal watercraft market. Tower Paddle Boards is widely known as one of the world’s finest makers of inflatable paddle boards. The Kawasaki Jet Ski® Watercraft Edition by Tower brings these industry leaders together to create the perfect complement to your Kawasaki JET SKI Watercraft . It even includes an innovative, heavy duty under the nose to tow ring so you can hitch your inflatable paddle board to your watercraft.