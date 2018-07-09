Tower Kawasaki Standup Paddle Board Set more than $250 off for today only

- Jul. 9th 2018 5:07 pm ET

View Comments

Today only, Woot is offering the Kawasaki Jet Ski Standup Paddle Board (9’10”, BD-TWR-KAWA-PKG) for $399.99. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, otherwise a $5 flat rate delivery fee applies. Originally $700, it just recently dropped to under $660 on Amazon. While this model is light on reviews, this is $260 or more off the going rate. It is also a Tower Paddle Boards product, a name well known and highly rated on Amazon. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Kawasaki Jet Ski Standup Paddle Board:

The Kawasaki Jet Ski Watercraft Edition by Tower is a beautiful, top-shelf collaboration by Tower Paddle Boards and Kawasaki Jet Ski. Kawasaki pioneered the personal watercraft business in 1973. Today the Kawasaki JET SKI Watercraft brand is a worldwide leader in the fast growing personal watercraft market. Tower Paddle Boards is widely known as one of the world’s finest makers of inflatable paddle boards. The Kawasaki Jet Ski® Watercraft Edition by Tower brings these industry leaders together to create the perfect complement to your Kawasaki JET SKI Watercraft . It even includes an innovative, heavy duty under the nose to tow ring so you can hitch your inflatable paddle board to your watercraft.

Guides

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
woot

woot
Tower Paddle Boards

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard