Pick up a gorgeous Vincero Men’s or Women’s Watch from $83 in today’s Gold Box

- Jul. 10th 2018 7:27 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vincero Collective via Amazon offers its Prime members Men’s and Women’s Luxury Watches from $83.30 shipped. You’ll find a wide range of styles available here at Amazon all-time lows. I’m eyeing the Men’s Kairos Italian Leather Watch for $97.30, which is down from $139. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars. Shop the entire sale for more.

Vincero Men’s Luxury Watches feature:

  • HINT OF HISTORY – Come. See. Conquer – Our legacy case-back features a small piece of the same marble that was used to build the Roman Empire, Michelangelo’s David, and other testaments to some of history’s most powerful leaders. This marble serves as a daily reminder to use your time to Build Your Own Legacy and never stop moving forward.
  • SURGICAL GRADE STAINLESS STEEL – The watch casing is constructed with 316L surgical grade stainless steel with a 43mm diameter that can be worn well in both casual and formal settings.
  • SCRATCH & WATER RESISTANT – All luxury watches come protected with a sapphire coated mineral crystal glass that is scratch & scrape resistant. The watch casing is also 5 ATM water resistant allowing you to wear your Vincero for both work and play.
